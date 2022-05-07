Does Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

Check out our latest analysis for Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Innovative Solutions and Support has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Like a firecracker arcing through the night sky, Innovative Solutions and Support's EPS shot from US$0.19 to US$0.34, over the last year. You don't see 84% year-on-year growth like that, very often.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Innovative Solutions and Support shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 13% to 20%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Story continues

Innovative Solutions and Support isn't a huge company, given its market capitalization of US$134m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Innovative Solutions and Support Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own Innovative Solutions and Support shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold US$16m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 12% of the company; visible skin in the game.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalizations under US$200m, like Innovative Solutions and Support, the median CEO pay is around US$751k.

The Innovative Solutions and Support CEO received total compensation of just US$306k in the year to . That's clearly well below average, so at a glance, that arrangement seems generous to shareholders, and points to a modest remuneration culture. While the level of CEO compensation isn't a huge factor in my view of the company, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Does Innovative Solutions and Support Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Innovative Solutions and Support's earnings per share growth have been levitating higher, like a mountain goat scaling the Alps. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. Innovative Solutions and Support certainly ticks a few of my boxes, so I think it's probably well worth further consideration. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for Innovative Solutions and Support that you should be aware of before investing here.

Although Innovative Solutions and Support certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.