Does Insr Insurance Group ASA's (OB:INSR) CEO Pay Reflect Performance?

Espen Husstad has been the CEO of Insr Insurance Group ASA (OB:INSR) since 2015. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Espen Husstad's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Insr Insurance Group ASA has a market cap of kr596m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of kr5.3m for the year to December 2018. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth kr5.1m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations below kr2.1b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be kr4.0m.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where Insr Insurance Group stands. On a sector level, around 43% of total compensation represents salary and 57% is other remuneration. Insr Insurance Group is focused on going down a more traditional approach and is paying a higher proportion of compensation through salary, as compared to non-salary benefits.

As you can see, Espen Husstad is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean Insr Insurance Group ASA is paying too much. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Insr Insurance Group has changed over time.

Is Insr Insurance Group ASA Growing?

Insr Insurance Group ASA has seen earnings per share (EPS) move positively by an average of 59% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 9.0%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Insr Insurance Group ASA Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 43% over three years, many shareholders in Insr Insurance Group ASA are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Insr Insurance Group ASA, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

However we must not forget that the EPS growth has been very strong over three years. However, the returns to investors are far less impressive, over the same period. One might thus conclude that it would be better if the company waited until growth is reflected in the share price, before increasing CEO compensation. Shifting gears from CEO pay for a second, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Insr Insurance Group that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.