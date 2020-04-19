Does Installed Building Products, Inc.'s (NYSE:IBP) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

In 2004 Jeff Edwards was appointed CEO of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP). This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Jeff Edwards's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Installed Building Products, Inc. has a market cap of US$1.2b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$3.1m for the year to December 2018. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$660k. Importantly, there may be performance hurdles relating to the non-salary component of the total compensation. We examined companies with market caps from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$4.7m.

Pay mix tells us a lot about how a company functions versus the wider industry, and it's no different in the case of Installed Building Products. On a sector level, around 24% of total compensation represents salary and 76% is other remuneration. Installed Building Products does not set aside a larger portion of remuneration in the form of salary, maintaining the same rate as the wider market.

At first glance this seems like a real positive for shareholders, since Jeff Edwards is paid less than the average total compensation paid by similar sized companies. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion. The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Installed Building Products has changed from year to year.

Is Installed Building Products, Inc. Growing?

Over the last three years Installed Building Products, Inc. has seen earnings per share (EPS) move in a positive direction by an average of 23% per year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 13% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Installed Building Products, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 23% over three years, some Installed Building Products, Inc. shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

It looks like Installed Building Products, Inc. pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Since the business is growing, many would argue this suggests the pay is modest. Few would deny that the total shareholder return over the last three years could have been a lot better. So while we would not say that Jeff Edwards is generously paid, it would be good to see an improvement in business performance before too an increase in pay. When I see fairly low remuneration, combined with earnings per share growth, but without big share price gains, it makes me want to research the potential for future gains. Looking into other areas, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Installed Building Products that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.