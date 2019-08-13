Does The Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market?

Anyone researching Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What we can learn from IIIN's beta value

Looking at the last five years, Insteel Industries has a beta of 1.8. The fact that this is well above 1 indicates that its share price movements have shown sensitivity to overall market volatility. Based on this history, investors should be aware that Insteel Industries are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Insteel Industries is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

NasdaqGS:IIIN Income Statement, August 13th 2019 More

Does IIIN's size influence the expected beta?

Insteel Industries is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of US$351m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the Insteel Industries share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. In order to fully understand whether IIIN is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Insteel Industries’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

