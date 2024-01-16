Does insurance cover car damage from brine solution sprayed on Texas roads in winter?

North Texans may have noticed white or gray streaks on roadways over the last few days before the Arctic blast pummelled the region.

In the event of winter weather, Texas Department of Transportation crews apply a brine to roadways, which is a mixture of salt and water, to help melt away snow and ice.

People may have heard of salt being used to treat roads, but brine is a more common practice that is more efficient, according to The Rust Store. Traditional salt crystals bounce off roadways, but in a brine where salt and water are mixed, the crystals dissolve thus clinging to the road better.

⚡ More trending stories:

→Arctic blast turns hitoric Texas town into winter wonderland.

→Here's how Dallas-Fort Worth got a dusting of snow over the weekend.

→4 Texas cities to watch spectacular total solar eclipse in April.

But while brine keeps roads clear from snow or ice, it can also damage vehicles. Is this damage covered by insurance policies? Here’s what we know:

Does brine cause damage to vehicles?

Yes, in some cases.

Salt can damage vehicles because it reacts chemically with water and air, this speeds up the oxidation process which causes rust, according to Progressive. If not taken care of properly, rust could corrode a vehicles metal frame.

Does insurance cover brine damage to vehicles?

Nope, brine or salt damage to cars is considered normal “wear and tear” for vehicles.

Typically, insurance claims cover unexpected one-time incidents and salt damage wouldn’t fall under that, according to Progressive. Salt damage to vehicles is the result of continued exposure over time.

The best way to avoid salt or brine damage on vehicles is to regularly maintain the vehicle.

What is the best prevention from brine damage to vehicles?

Brine may be unavoidable during the winter season as road crews use the substance to help protect roadways from inclement weather.

Progressive has lined out a few things drivers can do to help prevent rust caused by salt damage:

Wash the vehicle frequently to knock off salt and dry it completely.

Consider getting a pre-winter inspection from a mechanic.

Waxing the car before winter weather could allow for an extra barrier of protection against salt.