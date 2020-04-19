How Does Integral Diagnostics's (ASX:IDX) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 33% in the last month alone, although it is still down 24% over the last quarter. However, the annual gain of 7.5% wasn't so impressive.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Integral Diagnostics's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Integral Diagnostics's P/E of 23.84 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (14.6) for companies in the healthcare industry is lower than Integral Diagnostics's P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Integral Diagnostics shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Integral Diagnostics increased earnings per share by 8.8% last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 27% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

Integral Diagnostics's Balance Sheet

Net debt totals 19% of Integral Diagnostics's market cap. This could bring some additional risk, and reduce the number of investment options for management; worth remembering if you compare its P/E to businesses without debt.

The Verdict On Integral Diagnostics's P/E Ratio

Integral Diagnostics's P/E is 23.8 which is above average (14.7) in its market. Given the debt is only modest, and earnings are already moving in the right direction, it's not surprising that the market expects continued improvement. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Integral Diagnostics recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 17.9 to 23.8 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.