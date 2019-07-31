What Does Inter Pipeline Ltd.'s (TSE:IPL) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). To keep it practical, we'll show how Inter Pipeline Ltd.'s (TSE:IPL) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Based on the last twelve months, Inter Pipeline's P/E ratio is 15.99. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 6.3%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Inter Pipeline:

P/E of 15.99 = CA$22.22 ÷ CA$1.39 (Based on the year to March 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Inter Pipeline Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. As you can see below, Inter Pipeline has a higher P/E than the average company (11.8) in the oil and gas industry.

TSX:IPL Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 31st 2019 More

That means that the market expects Inter Pipeline will outperform other companies in its industry. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Inter Pipeline's earnings per share fell by 1.1% in the last twelve months. But it has grown its earnings per share by 4.5% per year over the last three years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does Inter Pipeline's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Inter Pipeline has net debt worth 63% of its market capitalization. If you want to compare its P/E ratio to other companies, you should absolutely keep in mind it has significant borrowings.

The Bottom Line On Inter Pipeline's P/E Ratio

Inter Pipeline has a P/E of 16. That's around the same as the average in the CA market, which is 14.9. With significant debt and no EPS growth last year, the P/E suggests shareholders are expecting higher profit in the future.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visualization of the analyst consensus on future earnings could help you make the right decision about whether to buy, sell, or hold.