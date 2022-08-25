Does Inter-Rock Minerals (CVE:IRO) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Inter-Rock Minerals Inc. (CVE:IRO) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Inter-Rock Minerals's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Inter-Rock Minerals had debt of US$4.11m at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$7.01m over a year. But it also has US$4.93m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$824.0k net cash.

How Healthy Is Inter-Rock Minerals' Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Inter-Rock Minerals had liabilities of US$10.9m due within 12 months and liabilities of US$4.44m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$4.93m as well as receivables valued at US$10.1m due within 12 months. So these liquid assets roughly match the total liabilities.

Of course, Inter-Rock Minerals has a market capitalization of US$9.45m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Inter-Rock Minerals boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Inter-Rock Minerals if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 21% cut to EBIT over the last year. Falling earnings (if the trend continues) could eventually make even modest debt quite risky. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Inter-Rock Minerals's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While Inter-Rock Minerals has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Inter-Rock Minerals generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 89% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing Up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Inter-Rock Minerals has US$824.0k in net cash. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$1.7m, being 89% of its EBIT. So we are not troubled with Inter-Rock Minerals's debt use. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example Inter-Rock Minerals has 4 warning signs (and 2 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

