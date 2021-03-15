Does Interactive Brokers Have More Room to Run?

GuruFocus.com
·3 min read

- By Nicholas Kitonyi

Shares of global investment broker Interactive Brokers Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) are up more than 28% this year and 122% since bottoming on March 23, 2020. The company's performance this year follows an impressive performance in 2020 amid increased trading activity.

Does Interactive Brokers Have More Room to Run?
Does Interactive Brokers Have More Room to Run?


The rally has pushed the valuation of the stock to a price-earnings ratio of 32.28, which is considerably high based on the Peter Lynch fair value.

Its stock also appears relatively expensive when compared with Virtu Financial Inc.'s (NASDAQ:VIRT) price-earnings ratio of 5.74. On the other hand, Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) trades at an equivalent of 31.28.

Interactive Broker's forward price-earnings ratio of about 28.33 also trails Charles Schwab's 22.13 and Virtu Financial's 11.06. The stock still looks more expensive even after factoring in expected earnings growth for the next five years, with a PEG ratio of 4.83 compared to Charles Schwab's equivalent of 3.37.

Are investors overvaluing the stock?

Based on the valuation multiples, it looks like investors are willing to pay a higher premium for shares of Interactive Brokers than they are for its close rivals. One of the reasons for this may be its ability to generate cash.

Interactive Brokers trades at a price-free cash flow ratio of 4.23, which is several times better than Charles Schwab's equivalent of 23.66. Virtu, on the other hand, trades at an equivalent of 6.

This gives the company the flexibility it may require to adjust to changes in the business environment. It also makes it easy to capitalize on more opportunities to improve its product offering.

However, there is not much to look forward to beyond an impressive cash balance. Interactive Brokers pays dividends at a current yield of just 0.51%. This is easily dwarfed by Charles Schwab's equivalent of 1.09% and Virtu's impressive dividend yield of 3.24%.

Like Virtu, Interactive Brokers offers a variety of products to clients, including options trading, futures trading, commodities, stocks and foreign exchange. It is also one of the few publicly listed brokerage platforms that offer its products globally. Interactive Brokers introduced a simulated sports betting feature that allows traders to win commission credits in 2019. This is akin to most of its privately held global competitors.

In general, its product offering puts it in direct competition with several other online brokerage platforms, like the renowned social trading platform eToro. But unlike Interactive Brokers, some of the platforms are highly flexible in what they can do, which means they have a competitive advantage in the global scene.

Nonetheless, the company's international exposure could also be a strength because more cautious investors would be asking about the safety of platforms like eToro as compared to a publicly listed broker. As such, if Interactive Brokers can improve its features and product offering to match or beat those of its global competitors, then this could see it rapidly grow its addressable market.

But for now, the stock looks relatively overvalued compared to its publicly listed peers. Its long-term growth potential could be what investors are betting on due to its global exposure.

Disclosure: No positions in the stocks mentioned.

Read more here:



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Sharp jump in US Navy transits to counter China under Trump

    Activity by the U.S. Navy in its campaign to challenge China's efforts to restrict transit in the South China Sea and in the Taiwan Strait increased sharply over the past two years. According to U.S. Navy data, war ships maneuvered close to artificial islands claimed and developed by China 10 times in 2019 and another 10 times last year, at least double the annual number going back to 2014. The increase in naval activity reflected the strident Trump administration views on China and the Pentagon's escalating efforts to counter Beijing's ongoing military expansion, which the U.S. believes is eroding its competitive edge.

  • Deb Haaland becomes first-ever Native American U.S. Cabinet secretary

    U.S. Representative Deb Haaland was confirmed on Monday as Secretary of the Interior, becoming the first Native American to lead a cabinet agency and securing a central role in President Joe Biden's sweeping plans to fight climate change. The U.S. Senate confirmed the New Mexico Democrat 51-40 after she clinched support from Republicans including South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, Alaska Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Maine Senator Susan Collins.

  • Trump's CFO's ex-daughter-in-law is cooperating with prosecutors and 'refuses to be silenced,' her lawyer says

    Allen Weisselberg holds the keys to Donald Trump's personal finances, as well as his company's financial details.

  • THEN AND NOW: Taylor Swift's star-studded 'squad' of friends

    Taylor Swift's "squad" was a hot topic a few year's back, but with so many celebrity friends, it can be hard to keep track of where they all are now.

  • Lonza gets licence to make ingredients for Moderna vaccine

    Swiss contract drug manufacturer Lonza received a key licence from Switzerland to produce ingredients for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, regulator Swissmedic said on Monday, a boost for a global inoculation program that has hit some snags. The licence, for Lonza's new $70 million production line in Visp, Switzerland, dedicated to make ingredients for the Moderna vaccine, will help boost the U.S.-based company's deliveries to Europe, Canada and other nations outside the United States.

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Morocco hopes for Israeli tourism boost when flights resume

    Morocco hopes its improved ties with Israel and centuries-old Jewish history will help it offset some of the tourist trade it has lost to the global pandemic by bringing a surge of Israeli visitors once flights restart next month. The two countries agreed in December to resume diplomatic ties and relaunch direct flights - part of a deal brokered by the United States that also includes Washington's recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara. Morocco was home to one of the largest and most prosperous Jewish communities in North Africa and the Middle East for centuries until Israel's founding in 1948.

  • UK politicians, who hailed the AstraZeneca vaccine as a national victory, are scrambling to calm fears over blood clots

    Seven countries paused their use of the vaccine after reports of blood clots in vaccinated people. There is no evidence of a link so far.

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Here's what would happen to the royal family if Britain abolished the monarchy

    The Queen would have to give up Buckingham Palace, but she'd be allowed to keep some of her royal residences.

  • Why the Soviet Union's nuclear-powered cruisers spooked the US into bringing back its battleships

    With the possible exception of the aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov, no Russian warships are as imposing as the Kirov-class battlecruisers.

  • Myanmar protests: Demonstrators killed in bloody Yangon crackdown

    Protests that have gripped the country since a military coup show no sign of ending.

  • The Netherlands becomes the 7th country to suspend AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, pending an investigation into blood clots

    The Netherlands will stop using AstraZeneca's COVID-19 for at least two weeks. There is no evidence the shot causes blood clots.

  • Pope Francis says Catholic priests can't bless same-sex unions because God 'cannot bless sin'

    The note from the Catholic Church comes months after the Vatican partially walked back statements from Pope Francis supporting civil union laws.

  • Brain drain fears as quarter of young Hongkongers plan to emigrate

    A quarter of young, educated people in Hong Kong are planning to emigrate, according to a new survey, raising fears of a growing brain drain amid China’s crackdown on opposition in the city. When asked why, more than half cited the implementation of a sweeping national security law, under which more than 100 activists and lawmakers have so far been arrested, while others said it was down to poor governance or deep social divisions. Britain, New Zealand and Australia were the top destinations for those hoping to leave. “Hong Kong is deeply polarised,” said Leung Wing-man, a researcher from the organisation that conducted the survey, the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups. “Worries over the city’s future are resurfacing and there may be a new wave of mass migration.”

  • Merkel's party faces German election 'wake-up call'

    Chancellor Angela Merkel's party is considering how to respond to historically bad state election results that a senior member described as a “wake-up call," six months before a national vote that will determine who succeeds Germany's long-time leader. Final results early Monday confirmed that Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union was handily defeated in Sunday's elections by two popular incumbent state governors: the Green party's Winfried Kretschmann in Baden-Wuerttemberg and the center-left Social Democrats' Malu Dreyer in Rhineland-Palatinate.

  • 'Our friendly concentration camp': Russian opposition leader Navalny speaks of his prison ordeal

    Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader, has said he is being kept in a "concentration camp" like something out of George Orwell's dystopian novel "Nineteen Eighty-Four" in his first letter from the penal colony where he is expected to spend two and a half years. Mr Navalny’s lawyers were able to see him on Monday for the first time in nearly two weeks after he was transferred from another jail, saying that he seemed “energetic and in good spirits.” Mr Navalny was sentenced last month to two and a half years in prison in what was widely regarded as a politically motivated trial after he returned to Russia from Germany, where he was recovering after being poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent. He was jailed for failing to meet with his parole officer while he was out of the country. “I have to admit that Russia’s prison system still amazes me: I had no idea that you can set up a genuine concentration camp 100 kilometres away from Moscow,” Mr Navalny wrote in a letter from the IK2 prison colony in the town of Pokrov. He said he has not yet seen “any violence or even a hint of it” but spoke of a fear-infused environment where inmates freeze at the sight of prison guards. “That’s what I call my new home now: our friendly concentration camp.” Mr Navalny’s jailing, which was perceived as the Kremlin’s vendetta against its most vocal critic, triggered two weekends of nationwide protests, leading to a record number of arrests.

  • Amid Republican civil war, Trump holds court – and his grip on GOP – at Mar-a-Lago

    The question of how much clout former President Donald Trump would retain after leaving office and where he would wield it has been answered.

  • Automakers embrace electric vehicles. But what about buyers?

    The world’s major automakers have made something abundantly clear: They believe electric vehicles will dominate their industry in the years ahead. When Bock recently replaced his family's 2013 Honda Pilot SUV, he considered — and then dismissed — the idea of buying an electric vehicle. “I would consider it if the prices would come down,” Bock said, though leaving open the possibility of buying an electric vehicle next time.