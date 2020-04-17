How Does InterDigital's (NASDAQ:IDCC) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 37% in the last month alone, although it is still down 23% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 33% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does InterDigital's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

InterDigital's P/E of 69.29 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. The image below shows that InterDigital has a higher P/E than the average (26.1) P/E for companies in the communications industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that InterDigital shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

InterDigital shrunk earnings per share by 65% over the last year. And EPS is down 24% a year, over the last 5 years. This might lead to muted expectations.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting InterDigital's P/E?

InterDigital has net cash of US$480m. This is fairly high at 34% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On InterDigital's P/E Ratio

With a P/E ratio of 69.3, InterDigital is expected to grow earnings very strongly in the years to come. The recent drop in earnings per share would make some investors cautious, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will! What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about InterDigital over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 50.7 back then to 69.3 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.