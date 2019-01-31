Does International Housewares Retail Company Limited (HKG:1373) Have A Place In Your Portfolio?

Dividends play a key role in compounding returns over time and can form a large part of our portfolio return. Historically, International Housewares Retail Company Limited (HKG:1373) has paid a dividend to shareholders. It currently yields 6.2%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at International Housewares Retail in more detail.

Here’s how I find good dividend stocks

If you are a dividend investor, you should always assess these five key metrics:

Is it paying an annual yield above 75% of dividend payers?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Is its earnings sufficient to payout dividend at the current rate?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

Does International Housewares Retail pass our checks?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 77%, meaning the dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Furthermore, analysts have not forecasted a dividends per share for the future, which makes it hard to determine the yield shareholders should expect, and whether the current payout is sustainable, moving forward.

When considering the sustainability of dividends, it is also worth checking the cash flow of a company. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

Reliablity is an important factor for dividend stocks, particularly for income investors who want a strong track record of payment and a positive outlook for future payout. Unfortunately, it is really too early to view International Housewares Retail as a dividend investment. It has only been consistently paying dividends for 5 years, however, standard practice for reliable payers is to look for a 10-year minimum track record.

Relative to peers, International Housewares Retail generates a yield of 6.2%, which is high for Specialty Retail stocks.

Next Steps:

Taking all the above into account, International Housewares Retail is a complicated pick for dividend investors given that there are a couple of positive things about it as well as negative. However, if you are not strictly just a dividend investor, the stock could still offer some interesting investment opportunities. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, you should always research extensively before deciding whether or not a stock is an appropriate investment for you. I always recommend analysing the company’s fundamentals and underlying business before making an investment decision. Below, I’ve compiled three essential aspects you should look at:

