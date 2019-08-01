Does Intershop Holding (VTX:ISN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Intershop Holding AG (VTX:ISN) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Intershop Holding Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Intershop Holding had CHF601.6m in debt in December 2018; about the same as the year before. On the flip side, it has CHF133.8m in cash leading to net debt of about CHF467.8m.

How Healthy Is Intershop Holding's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Intershop Holding had liabilities of CHF199.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of CHF565.0m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of CHF133.8m and CHF7.15m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling CHF623.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This is a mountain of leverage relative to its market capitalization of CHF994.3m. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Intershop Holding's net debt is 3.1 times its EBITDA, which is a significant but still reasonable amount of leverage. But its EBIT was about 12.2 times its interest expense, implying the company isn't really paying full freight on that debt. Even if not sustainable, that is a good sign. Importantly, Intershop Holding grew its EBIT by 83% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Intershop Holding's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. In the last three years, Intershop Holding's free cash flow amounted to 39% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.