Does Intertek Group plc’s (LON:ITRK) Recent Track Record Look Strong?

For long term investors, improvement in profitability and outperformance against the industry can be important characteristics in a stock. In this article, I will take a look at Intertek Group plc’s (LON:ITRK) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

Were ITRK’s earnings stronger than its past performances and the industry?

ITRK’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of UK£290m has increased by 5.1% compared to the previous year.

However, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 5.5%, indicating the rate at which ITRK is growing has slowed down. To understand what’s happening, let’s examine what’s transpiring with margins and whether the rest of the industry is facing the same headwind.

LSE:ITRK Income Statement Export December 27th 18 More

In terms of returns from investment, Intertek Group has invested its equity funds well leading to a 38% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 15% exceeds the GB Professional Services industry of 9.4%, indicating Intertek Group has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Intertek Group’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 19% to 28%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 109% to 91% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Intertek Group’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. While Intertek Group has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there’s no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Intertek Group to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

