What Does IntraSoft Technologies Limited's (NSE:ISFT) P/E Ratio Tell You?

This article is for investors who would like to improve their understanding of price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at IntraSoft Technologies Limited's (NSE:ISFT) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, IntraSoft Technologies has a P/E ratio of 22.78. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying ₹22.78 for every ₹1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for IntraSoft Technologies:

P/E of 22.78 = ₹91.15 ÷ ₹4.00 (Based on the year to June 2019.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each ₹1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does IntraSoft Technologies Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. As you can see below IntraSoft Technologies has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the online retail industry, which is 21.8.

NSEI:ISFT Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 14th 2019 More

IntraSoft Technologies's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. So if IntraSoft Technologies actually outperforms its peers going forward, that should be a positive for the share price. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. A higher P/E should indicate the stock is expensive relative to others -- and that may encourage shareholders to sell.

IntraSoft Technologies shrunk earnings per share by 43% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 18%. And EPS is down 48% a year, over the last 3 years. This might lead to low expectations.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

IntraSoft Technologies's Balance Sheet

Since IntraSoft Technologies holds net cash of ₹14m, it can spend on growth, justifying a higher P/E ratio than otherwise.

The Bottom Line On IntraSoft Technologies's P/E Ratio

IntraSoft Technologies's P/E is 22.8 which is above average (13.2) in its market. Falling earnings per share is probably keeping traditional value investors away, but the relatively strong balance sheet will allow the company time to invest in growth. Clearly, the high P/E indicates shareholders think it will!