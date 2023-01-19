Does InvenTrust Properties Corp.'s (NYSE:IVT) Weak Fundamentals Mean That The Market Could Correct Its Share Price?

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 5.5% over the last month. We, however wanted to have a closer look at its key financial indicators as the markets usually pay for long-term fundamentals, and in this case, they don't look very promising. Specifically, we decided to study InvenTrust Properties' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for InvenTrust Properties is:

2.6% = US$42m ÷ US$1.6b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.03.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

InvenTrust Properties' Earnings Growth And 2.6% ROE

It is quite clear that InvenTrust Properties' ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 6.9%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 36% seen by InvenTrust Properties over the last five years is not surprising. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

That being said, we compared InvenTrust Properties' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 12% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is IVT worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether IVT is currently mispriced by the market.

Is InvenTrust Properties Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

InvenTrust Properties has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 56%, implying that it retains only 44% of its profits. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. So this probably explains the company's shrinking earnings.

Moreover, InvenTrust Properties has been paying dividends for nine years, which is a considerable amount of time, suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer consistent dividends even though earnings have been shrinking.

Conclusion

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on InvenTrust Properties. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. Moreover, after studying current analyst estimates, we discovered that the company's earnings are expected to continue to shrink in the future. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

