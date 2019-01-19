How Does Investing In Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio?

If you’re interested in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock’s exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it’s worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk.’ Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What we can learn from AYR’s beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.59, we can surmise that the Aircastle share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that Aircastle are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Aircastle’s revenue and earnings in the image below.

How does AYR’s size impact its beta?

Aircastle is a small cap stock with a market capitalisation of US$1.5b. Most companies this size are actively traded. It’s not particularly surprising that it has a higher beta than the overall market. That’s because it takes less money to influence the share price of a smaller company, than a bigger company.

What this means for you:

Since Aircastle has a reasonably high beta, it’s worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether AYR is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Aircastle’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

