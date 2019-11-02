How Does Investing In CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio?

If you're interested in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What CSWI's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.19, we can surmise that the CSW Industrials share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that CSW Industrials are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether CSW Industrials is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

How does CSWI's size impact its beta?

With a market capitalisation of US$1.1b, CSW Industrials is a small cap stock. However, it is big enough to catch the attention of professional investors. It is quite common to see a small-cap stock with a beta greater than one. In part, that's because relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company.

What this means for you:

Since CSW Industrials tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether CSWI is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as CSW Industrials’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

