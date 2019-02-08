How Does Investing In ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (EPA:ERYP) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

If you own shares in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (EPA:ERYP) then it’s worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that ‘Volatility is far from synonymous with risk’, beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What we can learn from ERYP’s beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.2, we can surmise that the ERYTECH Pharma share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that ERYTECH Pharma are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how ERYTECH Pharma fares in that regard, below.

Could ERYP’s size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of €136m, ERYTECH Pharma is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Since ERYTECH Pharma tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it’s going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether ERYP is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as ERYTECH Pharma’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

