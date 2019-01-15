How Does Investing In GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (HKG:3800) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio?

If you’re interested in GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited (HKG:3800), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk’ in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What does 3800’s beta value mean to investors?

Zooming in on GCL-Poly Energy Holdings, we see it has a five year beta of 1.24. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market the market. Based on this history, investors should be aware that GCL-Poly Energy Holdings are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how GCL-Poly Energy Holdings fares in that regard, below.

Does 3800’s size influence the expected beta?

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings is a small company, but not tiny and little known. It has a market capitalisation of HK$8.5b, which means it would be on the radar of intstitutional investors. It’s not particularly surprising that it has a higher beta than the overall market. That’s because it takes less money to influence the share price of a smaller company, than a bigger company.

What this means for you:

Since GCL-Poly Energy Holdings tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it’s going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it’s well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as GCL-Poly Energy Holdings’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

