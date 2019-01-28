How Does Investing In Global Vectra Helicorp Limited (NSE:GLOBALVECT) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio?

Anyone researching Global Vectra Helicorp Limited (NSE:GLOBALVECT) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk’ in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What does GLOBALVECT’s beta value mean to investors?

As it happens, Global Vectra Helicorp has a five year beta of 1.01. This is fairly close to 1, so the stock has historically shown a somewhat similar level of volatility as the market. Using history as a guide, we might surmise that the share price is likely to be influenced by market voltility going forward but it probably won’t be particularly sensitive to it. Beta is worth considering, but it’s also important to consider whether Global Vectra Helicorp is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Could GLOBALVECT’s size cause it to be more volatile?

Global Vectra Helicorp is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of ₹839m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. Companies this small are usually more volatile than the market, whether or not that volatility is correlated. Therefore, it’s a bit surprising to see that this stock has a beta value so close to the overall market.

What this means for you:

It is probable that there is a link between the share price of Global Vectra Helicorp and the broader market, since it has a beta value quite close to one. However, long term investors are generally well served by looking past market volatility and focussing on the underlying development of the business. If that’s your game, metrics such as revenue, earnings and cash flow will be more useful. In order to fully understand whether GLOBALVECT is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Global Vectra Helicorp’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

