How Does Investing In K.C.P. Sugar and Industries Corporation Limited (NSE:KCPSUGIND) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio?

If you're interested in K.C.P. Sugar and Industries Corporation Limited (NSE:KCPSUGIND), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What we can learn from KCPSUGIND's beta value

Looking at the last five years, K.C.P. Sugar and Industries has a beta of 0.91. The fact that this is well below 1 indicates that its share price movements haven't historically been very sensitive to overall market volatility. This suggests that including it in your portfolio will reduce volatility arising from broader market movements, assuming your portfolio's weighted average beta is higher than 0.91. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how K.C.P. Sugar and Industries fares in that regard, below.

Could KCPSUGIND's size cause it to be more volatile?

K.C.P. Sugar and Industries is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of ₹1.4b, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. Companies with market capitalisations around this size often show poor correlation with the broader market because market volatility is overshadowed by company specific events, or other factors. It's worth checking to see how often shares are traded, because very small companies with very low beta values are often only thinly traded.

What this means for you:

Since K.C.P. Sugar and Industries is not heavily influenced by market moves, its share price is probably far more dependend on company specific developments. It could pay to take a closer look at metrics such as revenue growth, earnings growth, and debt. In order to fully understand whether KCPSUGIND is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as K.C.P. Sugar and Industries’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

