How Does Investing In Kiadis Pharma N.V. (AMS:KDS) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio?

Anyone researching Kiadis Pharma N.V. (AMS:KDS) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What does KDS's beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 1.98, we can surmise that the Kiadis Pharma share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that Kiadis Pharma are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Kiadis Pharma is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Could KDS's size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of €61m, Kiadis Pharma is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since Kiadis Pharma has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as Kiadis Pharma’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

