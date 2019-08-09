How Does Investing In The Sincere Company, Limited (HKG:244) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio?

If you're interested in The Sincere Company, Limited (HKG:244), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What 244's beta value tells investors

Zooming in on Sincere Company, we see it has a five year beta of 1.84. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market. If this beta value holds true in the future, Sincere Company shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Sincere Company is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Could 244's size cause it to be more volatile?

Sincere Company is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of HK$279m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since Sincere Company tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether 244 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Sincere Company’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

