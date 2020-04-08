Does InVision Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:IVX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

Peter Bollenbeck is the CEO of InVision Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:IVX). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

Check out our latest analysis for InVision

How Does Peter Bollenbeck's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, InVision Aktiengesellschaft has a market capitalization of €33m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth €364k over the year to December 2018. Notably, the salary of €360k is the vast majority of the CEO compensation. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations under €184m, and the median CEO total compensation was €388k.

Now let's take a look at the pay mix on an industry and company level to gain a better understanding of where InVision stands. Speaking on an industry level, we can see that nearly 52% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 48% is other remuneration. InVision pays a high salary, concentrating more on this aspect of compensation in comparison to non-salary pay.

So Peter Bollenbeck receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. While this data point isn't particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance. You can see, below, how CEO compensation at InVision has changed over time.

XTRA:IVX CEO Compensation April 8th 2020 More

Is InVision Aktiengesellschaft Growing?

On average over the last three years, InVision Aktiengesellschaft has shrunk earnings per share by 35% each year (measured with a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is down 3.4%.

Unfortunately, earnings per share have trended lower over the last three years. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has InVision Aktiengesellschaft Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 48% over three years, some InVision Aktiengesellschaft shareholders would surely be feeling negative emotions. It therefore might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

In Summary...

Peter Bollenbeck is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

The company isn't growing EPS, and shareholder returns have been disappointing. Suffice it to say, we don't think the CEO is underpaid! On another note, InVision has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit concerning) we think you should know about.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.