What Does Inwido AB's (STO:INWI) Share Price Indicate?

Inwido AB (STO:INWI), which is in the building business, and is based in Sweden, saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the OM. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Inwido’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Inwido worth?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 9.73% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Inwido today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth SEK59.60, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Inwido’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Inwido generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 4.4% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Inwido, at least in the short term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? INWI’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on INWI, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

