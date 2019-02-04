Does iomart Group plc’s (LON:IOM) -7.3% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Investors with a long-term horizong may find it valuable to assess iomart Group plc’s (LON:IOM) earnings trend over time and against its industry benchmark as opposed to simply looking at a sincle earnings announcement at one point in time. Below is my commentary, albiet very simple and high-level, on how iomart Group is currently performing.

How Well Did IOM Perform?

IOM’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of UK£12m has declined by -7.3% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 11%, indicating the rate at which IOM is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and whether the entire industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, iomart Group has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 12% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.4% exceeds the GB IT industry of 7.2%, indicating iomart Group has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for iomart Group’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 16% to 18%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 58% to 43% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though iomart Group’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors affecting its business. I suggest you continue to research iomart Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for IOM’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for IOM’s outlook. Financial Health: Are IOM’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

