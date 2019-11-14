Does The IOU Financial Inc. (CVE:IOU) Share Price Fall With The Market?

If you own shares in IOU Financial Inc. (CVE:IOU) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What we can learn from IOU's beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.35, we can surmise that the IOU Financial share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that IOU Financial are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether IOU Financial is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Does IOU's size influence the expected beta?

IOU Financial is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of CA$19m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Since IOU Financial tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as IOU Financial’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

Financial Health: Are IOU’s operations financially sustainable? Balance sheets can be hard to analyze, which is why we’ve done it for you. Check out our financial health checks here. Past Track Record: Has IOU been consistently performing well irrespective of the ups and downs in the market? Go into more detail in the past performance analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of IOU's historicals for more clarity. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

