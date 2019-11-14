Does IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited's (NSE:IRB) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers?

Virendra Mhaiskar has been the CEO of IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (NSE:IRB) since 2006. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Virendra Mhaiskar's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited has a market cap of ₹26b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of ₹75m for the year to March 2019. It is worth noting that the CEO compensation consists almost entirely of the salary, worth ₹75m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of ₹14b to ₹57b. The median total CEO compensation was ₹23m.

As you can see, Virendra Mhaiskar is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at IRB Infrastructure Developers has changed from year to year.

Is IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited Growing?

On average over the last three years, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 9.0% each year (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 29% over the last year.

It's great to see that revenue growth is strong. Combined with modest EPS growth, we get a good impression of the company. I wouldn't say this is necessarily top notch growth, but it is certainly promising. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 59%, IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn't be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

While we have not been overly impressed by the business performance, the shareholder returns, over three years, have been disappointing. Considering this, we have the opinion that the CEO pay is more on the generous side, than the modest side. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at IRB Infrastructure Developers.

