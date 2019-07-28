Does Itesoft S.A. (EPA:ITE) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll show how you can use Itesoft S.A.'s (EPA:ITE) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Itesoft has a P/E ratio of 11.2, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 8.9%.

How Do You Calculate A P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Itesoft:

P/E of 11.2 = €2.98 ÷ €0.27 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

The higher the P/E ratio, the higher the price tag of a business, relative to its trailing earnings. That isn't necessarily good or bad, but a high P/E implies relatively high expectations of what a company can achieve in the future.

Does Itesoft Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

One good way to get a quick read on what market participants expect of a company is to look at its P/E ratio. The image below shows that Itesoft has a lower P/E than the average (30.1) P/E for companies in the software industry.

ENXTPA:ITE Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 28th 2019

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Itesoft shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Since the market seems unimpressed with Itesoft, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Itesoft shrunk earnings per share by 36% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 4.8% per year over the last five years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Itesoft's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Itesoft has net cash of €136k. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Itesoft's P/E Ratio

Itesoft has a P/E of 11.2. That's below the average in the FR market, which is 17.4. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this.