How Does Itway's (BIT:ITW) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Itway (BIT:ITW) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 270%, after some slippage. Looking back a bit further, we're also happy to report the stock is up 69% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Itway's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 4.17 that sentiment around Itway isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Itway has a lower P/E than the average (10.3) in the electronic industry classification.

This suggests that market participants think Itway will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

In the last year, Itway grew EPS like Taylor Swift grew her fan base back in 2010; the 292% gain was both fast and well deserved.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Is Debt Impacting Itway's P/E?

Itway has net debt worth 69% of its market capitalization. This is enough debt that you'd have to make some adjustments before using the P/E ratio to compare it to a company with net cash.

The Bottom Line On Itway's P/E Ratio

Itway trades on a P/E ratio of 4.2, which is below the IT market average of 14.0. The company may have significant debt, but EPS growth was good last year. The low P/E ratio suggests current market expectations are muted, implying these levels of growth will not continue. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Itway's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 1.1 to 4.2 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.