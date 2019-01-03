What does IVU Traffic Technologies AG’s (ETR:IVU) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future?

The direct benefit for IVU Traffic Technologies AG (ETR:IVU), which sports a zero-debt capital structure, to include debt in its capital structure is the reduced cost of capital. However, the trade-off is IVU will have to adhere to stricter debt covenants and have less financial flexibility. While IVU has no debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t necessarily mean it exhibits financial strength. I recommend you look at the following hurdles to assess IVU’s financial health.

Does IVU’s growth rate justify its decision for financial flexibility over lower cost of capital?

Debt funding can be cheaper than issuing new equity due to lower interest cost on debt. However, the trade-off is debtholders’ higher claim on company assets in the event of liquidation and stringent obligations around capital management. Either IVU does not have access to cheap capital, or it may believe this trade-off is not worth it. This makes sense only if the company has a competitive edge and is growing fast off its equity capital. IVU’s revenue growth over the past year is a double-digit 30% which is considerably high for a small-cap company. So, it is acceptable that the company is opting for a zero-debt capital structure currently as it may need to raise debt to fuel expansion in the future.

Does IVU’s liquid assets cover its short-term commitments?

Since IVU Traffic Technologies doesn’t have any debt on its balance sheet, it doesn’t have any solvency issues, which is a term used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. Looking at IVU’s €23m in current liabilities, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of €60m, leading to a 2.55x current account ratio. Usually, for Software companies, this is a suitable ratio since there’s a sufficient cash cushion without leaving too much capital idle or in low-earning investments.

IVU is a fast-growing firm, which supports having have zero-debt and financial freedom to continue to ramp up growth. This may mean this is an optimal capital structure for the business, given that it is also meeting its short-term commitment. Going forward, its financial position may change. Keep in mind I haven’t considered other factors such as how IVU has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research IVU Traffic Technologies to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

