Does J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited's (NSE:JBCHEPHARM) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited's (NSE:JBCHEPHARM) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has a price to earnings ratio of 12.66, based on the last twelve months. That corresponds to an earnings yield of approximately 7.9%.

How Do I Calculate J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals's Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals:

P/E of 12.66 = ₹396.40 ÷ ₹31.32 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Does J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio essentially measures market expectations of a company. The image below shows that J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has a lower P/E than the average (16.2) P/E for companies in the pharmaceuticals industry.

NSEI:JBCHEPHARM Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 19th 2019 More

J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 56% last year. The sweetener is that the annual five year growth rate of 21% is also impressive. With that kind of growth rate we would generally expect a high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals has net cash of ₹5.3b. This is fairly high at 17% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Verdict On J. B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals's P/E Ratio