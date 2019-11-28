Does J.W. Mays, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MAYS) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) share price has dived in the last thirty days. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 8.6% in the last year. On the bright side, the share price is slightly up over the last 90 days.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does J.W. Mays's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 47.91 that there is some investor optimism about J.W. Mays. The image below shows that J.W. Mays has a higher P/E than the average (26.1) P/E for companies in the real estate industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that J.W. Mays shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So further research is always essential. I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

J.W. Mays shrunk earnings per share by 49% over the last year. But it has grown its earnings per share by 15% per year over the last five years.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does J.W. Mays's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

J.W. Mays's net debt is 1.7% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On J.W. Mays's P/E Ratio

J.W. Mays's P/E is 47.9 which is above average (18.3) in its market. With modest debt but no EPS growth in the last year, it's fair to say the P/E implies some optimism about future earnings, from the market. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become less optimistic about J.W. Mays over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 47.9 back then to 47.9 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for a contrarian, it may signal opportunity.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. As value investor Benjamin Graham famously said, 'In the short run, the market is a voting machine but in the long run, it is a weighing machine. Although we don't have analyst forecasts you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.