Does Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Jabil's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of May 2019, Jabil had US$2.93b of debt, up from US$2.45b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$694.1m, its net debt is less, at about US$2.24b.

A Look At Jabil's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Jabil had liabilities of US$7.87b due within a year, and liabilities of US$2.87b falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$694.1m as well as receivables valued at US$3.60b due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$6.45b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the US$4.08b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we definitely think shareholders need to watch this one closely. At the end of the day, Jabil would probably need a major re-capitalization if its creditors were to demand repayment.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Jabil's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 1.5 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 4.6 times last year. It seems that the business incurs large depreciation and amortisation charges, so maybe its debt load is heavier than it would first appear, since EBITDA is arguably a generous measure of earnings. We note that Jabil grew its EBIT by 22% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Jabil can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.