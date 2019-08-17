Does Jagran Prakashan Limited (NSE:JAGRAN) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We'll look at Jagran Prakashan Limited's (NSE:JAGRAN) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is Jagran Prakashan's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 8.32. That is equivalent to an earnings yield of about 12%.

How Do You Calculate Jagran Prakashan's P/E Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Jagran Prakashan:

P/E of 8.32 = ₹67 ÷ ₹8.05 (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Does Jagran Prakashan's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Jagran Prakashan has a lower P/E than the average (12.5) in the media industry classification.

NSEI:JAGRAN Price Estimation Relative to Market, August 17th 2019 More

Jagran Prakashan's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Jagran Prakashan's earnings per share fell by 12% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 2.5%. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 9.3% annually. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

So What Does Jagran Prakashan's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

Jagran Prakashan has net cash of ₹176m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Jagran Prakashan's P/E Ratio

Jagran Prakashan's P/E is 8.3 which is below average (13.6) in the IN market. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, the healthy balance sheet means the company retains potential for future growth. If that occurs, the current low P/E could prove to be temporary.

Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this.