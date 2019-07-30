Does Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Jangada Mines's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Jangada Mines had debt of US$58.0k, up from none in one year. However, it does have US$718.0k in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$660.0k.

How Strong Is Jangada Mines's Balance Sheet?

According to the balance sheet data, Jangada Mines had liabilities of US$380.0k due within 12 months, but no longer term liabilities. Offsetting this, it had US$718.0k in cash and US$44.0k in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has US$382.0k more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Jangada Mines could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Jangada Mines boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Jangada Mines will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Given its lack of meaningful operating revenue, investors are probably hoping that Jangada Mines finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

So How Risky Is Jangada Mines?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Jangada Mines had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$1.5m and booked a US$1.6m accounting loss. With only US$718k on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Jangada Mines's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt.