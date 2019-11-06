How Does Jay Bharat Maruti's (NSE:JAYBARMARU) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, Jay Bharat Maruti (NSE:JAYBARMARU) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 34% in the last thirty days. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 36% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Jay Bharat Maruti Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Jay Bharat Maruti has a P/E ratio of 14.32. As you can see below Jay Bharat Maruti has a P/E ratio that is fairly close for the average for the auto components industry, which is 14.6.

Jay Bharat Maruti's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. Checking factors such as director buying and selling. could help you form your own view on if that will happen.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Jay Bharat Maruti's earnings per share fell by 45% in the last twelve months. But EPS is up 8.1% over the last 5 years. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 7.4% per year over the last three years. This growth rate might warrant a low P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

How Does Jay Bharat Maruti's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Jay Bharat Maruti's net debt is 73% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.

The Verdict On Jay Bharat Maruti's P/E Ratio

Jay Bharat Maruti has a P/E of 14.3. That's around the same as the average in the IN market, which is 13.5. With meaningful debt, and no earnings per share growth last year, even an average P/E indicates that the market a significant improvement from the business. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Jay Bharat Maruti over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 10.7 back then to 14.3 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.