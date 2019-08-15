Does Jensen-Group (EBR:JEN) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Jensen-Group NV (EBR:JEN) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Jensen-Group's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Jensen-Group had €45.5m of debt, an increase on €23.7m, over one year. However, it does have €12.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about €32.5m.

A Look At Jensen-Group's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Jensen-Group had liabilities of €83.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €54.5m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of €12.9m and €191.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has €65.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Jensen-Group is using debt in a way that is appears to be both safe and conservative. Given it has easily adequate short term liquidity, we don't think it will have any issues with its lenders.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Jensen-Group's net debt is only 0.96 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 30.6 times over. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On the other hand, Jensen-Group saw its EBIT drop by 6.8% in the last twelve months. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Jensen-Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. Looking at the most recent three years, Jensen-Group recorded free cash flow of 36% of its EBIT, which is weaker than we'd expect. That's not great, when it comes to paying down debt.