How does New Jersey's average salary compare to the rest of the country? Browse the data

In the ever-evolving landscape of American salaries, New Jersey emerges as a frontrunner, boasting an average annual income of $76,128 in 2023. This figure surpasses the national average by a substantial margin of $16,798, reflecting the state's economic strength and vitality.

New Jersey has the sixth-highest median salary of all states.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the national average salary in the United States stood at $59,384. The highest average earners, typically falling between the ages of 35 and 44, command incomes that are 13.8% above the national average.

The annual inflation rate for 2023 in the U.S. registered at 3.4%. This uptick in inflation has eroded the purchasing power of American workers, with salaries failing to keep pace with the rising cost of living.

A SmartAsset report, drawing on MIT's Living Wage data, underscores the financial strain faced by many Americans. The study reveals that the average salary needed to achieve a comfortable standard of living in the U.S. stands at $68,499 after taxes—a stark contrast to the current national average income.

Mississippi ranks as the lowest-earning state with an average annual income of $48,048—over $11,000 below the national average. Conversely, Massachusetts emerges as the highest-earning state, boasting an average annual income of $86,840—surpassing the national average by more than $27,000.

Average salary statistics: Key findings

National average income: The national average salary in the U.S. in Q4 of 2023 was $59,384.

Average salary by age: The highest average earners are aged between 35 and 44, earning 13.8% more than the national average salary.

Average salary by occupation: The highest earners in the U.S. in 2022 were cardiologists ($421,330), and the lowest earners were shampooers ($27,870).

Average income by race: The lowest earners in the U.S. were Hispanics and Latinos, with an average of $45,968, and the highest earners were Asians, with an average of $90,012.

Average family income: The average family household income was $74,755 in 2022.

Average income by gender: The gender pay gap decreased by 0.7% in the last year, but between 2021 and 2022, it grew by 1.3%.

Average salary by education: Full-time workers over 25 years old without a high school diploma earned an average of $47,580 per year.

Wage growth vs. inflation: The average salary grew by 5.4%, while there was a gain of 3.2% in the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers.

