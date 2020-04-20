Does JH Educational Technology INC. (HKG:1935) Have A Good P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. To keep it practical, we'll show how JH Educational Technology INC.'s (HKG:1935) P/E ratio could help you assess the value on offer. Looking at earnings over the last twelve months, JH Educational Technology has a P/E ratio of 11.99. In other words, at today's prices, investors are paying HK$11.99 for every HK$1 in prior year profit.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share (in the reporting currency) ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for JH Educational Technology:

P/E of 11.99 = CN¥1.488 ÷ CN¥0.124 (Based on the year to December 2019.)

(Note: the above calculation uses the share price in the reporting currency, namely CNY and the calculation results may not be precise due to rounding.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying a higher price for each CN¥1 of company earnings. That isn't a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business's prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

Does JH Educational Technology Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.9) for companies in the consumer services industry is roughly the same as JH Educational Technology's P/E.

SEHK:1935 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 20th 2020 More

That indicates that the market expects JH Educational Technology will perform roughly in line with other companies in its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Generally speaking the rate of earnings growth has a profound impact on a company's P/E multiple. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Notably, JH Educational Technology grew EPS by a whopping 27% in the last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does JH Educational Technology's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

JH Educational Technology has net cash of CN¥951m. This is fairly high at 40% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On JH Educational Technology's P/E Ratio

JH Educational Technology has a P/E of 12.0. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 9.6. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company