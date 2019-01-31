Does Jindal Saw Limited’s (NSE:JINDALSAW) CEO Pay Matter?

Neeraj Kumar became the CEO of Jindal Saw Limited (NSE:JINDALSAW) in 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This method should give us information to assess how appropriately the company pays the CEO.

How Does Neeraj Kumar’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Jindal Saw Limited has a market capitalization of ₹26b, and pays its CEO total annual compensation worth ₹49m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at ₹47m. We examined companies with market caps from ₹14b to ₹57b, and discovered that the median CEO compensation of that group was ₹23m.

It would therefore appear that Jindal Saw Limited pays Neeraj Kumar more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can get a better idea of how generous the pay is by looking at the performance of the underlying business.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Jindal Saw, below.

Is Jindal Saw Limited Growing?

Jindal Saw Limited has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 81% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 20% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business.

Has Jindal Saw Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Jindal Saw Limited for providing a total return of 87% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don’t mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by Jindal Saw Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. So, considering this good performance, the CEO compensation may be quite appropriate. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Jindal Saw shares (free trial).

