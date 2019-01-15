Does JK Lakshmi Cement Limited’s (NSE:JKLAKSHMI) CEO Salary Reflect Performance?

Bharat Singhania became the CEO of JK Lakshmi Cement Limited (NSE:JKLAKSHMI) in 2006. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we’ll consider growth that the business demonstrates. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Bharat Singhania’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that JK Lakshmi Cement Limited has a market cap of ₹37b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of ₹52m. (This number is for the twelve months until 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹44m. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of ₹14b to ₹56b. The median total CEO compensation was ₹22m.

As you can see, Bharat Singhania is paid more than the median CEO pay at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this does not necessarily mean JK Lakshmi Cement Limited is paying too much. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at JK Lakshmi Cement, below.

Is JK Lakshmi Cement Limited Growing?

Over the last three years JK Lakshmi Cement Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by an average of 9.6% per year. It achieved revenue growth of 28% over the last year.

Investors should note that, over three years, earnings per share are down. But in contrast the revenue growth is strong, suggesting future potential for earnings growth. These two metric are moving in different directions, so while it’s hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching.

Has JK Lakshmi Cement Limited Been A Good Investment?

JK Lakshmi Cement Limited has not done too badly by shareholders, with a total return of 8.0%, over three years. But they probably wouldn’t be so happy as to think the CEO should be paid more than is normal, for companies around this size.

In Summary…

We compared total CEO remuneration at JK Lakshmi Cement Limited with the amount paid at companies with a similar market capitalization. We found that it pays well over the median amount paid in the benchmark group.

Over the last three years returns to investors have been uninspiring, and we would have liked to see stronger business growth. So it’s certainly hard to argue that the CEO is modestly paid, although we don’t see the remuneration as an issue. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling JK Lakshmi Cement shares (free trial).

