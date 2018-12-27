Does JMC Projects (India) Limited’s (NSE:JMCPROJECT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others?

Shailendra Tripathi became the CEO of JMC Projects (India) Limited (NSE:JMCPROJECT) in 2013. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Shailendra Tripathi’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that JMC Projects (India) Limited has a market cap of ₹14b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of ₹29m. (This figure is for the year to 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it’s worth noting the salary is lower, valued at ₹16m. We looked at a group of companies with market capitalizations from ₹7.0b to ₹28b, and the median CEO compensation was ₹16m.

It would therefore appear that JMC Projects (India) Limited pays Shailendra Tripathi more than the median CEO remuneration at companies of a similar size, in the same market. However, this fact alone doesn’t mean the remuneration is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at JMC Projects (India) has changed from year to year.

Is JMC Projects (India) Limited Growing?

Over the last three years JMC Projects (India) Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 46% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 17%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s a real positive to see this sort of growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business.

Has JMC Projects (India) Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with JMC Projects (India) Limited for providing a total return of 72% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary…

We compared the total CEO remuneration paid by JMC Projects (India) Limited, and compared it to remuneration at a group of similar sized companies. As discussed above, we discovered that the company pays more than the median of that group.

However, the earnings per share growth over three years is certainly impressive. Even better, returns to shareholders have been plentiful, over the same time period. Considering this fine result for shareholders, we daresay the CEO compensation might be apt. Shareholders may want to check for free if JMC Projects (India) insiders are buying or selling shares.

