What does the job market look like in Calhoun County?

A large hiring sign is displayed at Graphic Packaging in Battle Creek, Michigan on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

Driving through Battle Creek, it doesn't take long to spot the signs posted around town: "now hiring," and "help wanted."

As the nation enters its third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local labor market has completely shifted.

In April 2020, Calhoun County had a record unemployment rate of 24.2%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of November 2021, that rate had fallen just slightly higher than pre-pandemic levels, but the number of people looking for jobs has decreased significantly.

"We're in a time that is really uncertain," said Kara Beer, president of the Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce.

More jobs, fewer people in the labor force

The current number of people who are employed or looking for work in Calhoun County is 58,992, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, that's down from a labor force of just over 62,000 in February 2020.

"You have folks that are quitting or dropping out of the labor force for a number of reasons. One is the lack of adequate health or child care, as well as health care concerns due to COVID," Beer said.

Practical concerns aren't the only thing drawing people out of the workforce. The changes brought about by the pandemic—whether that was mandatory shut-downs in March 2020, or the ongoing prevalence of working from home—have caused many people to reevaluate their careers, Beer said.

"You hear a lot of folks talk about quitting or taking a pause in what they're doing right now so they can really find what they want," she said. "You have folks who have been in their fields for a long period of time that have said, 'You know what? I'm really burned out in that career field, I'm going to try a new career field, but I'm going to take a pause.'"

The educational and health services sector has experienced the biggest decreases in employment in Calhoun County, according to the most recent data from the Upjohn Institute for Employment Research, a Kalamazoo-based independent research organization. From April 2020 through June 2021, the number of people working in education and health services decreased by 267 jobs or about 3%.

Michigan Works! Southwest Calhoun County Service Center is pictured on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Battle Creek, Mich.

The number of jobs in Calhoun County isn't shrinking with the workforce, though. Between September 2020 and September 2021, the number of job postings in Calhoun County grew from around 800 postings a month to more than 1,200 postings, according to data from the Upjohn Institute.

To fill vacancies, Beer said many local employers are trying to offer incentives, whether that's higher starting wages, hybrid working options or helping with child care – anything that will help improve work-life balance.

"We have had many conversations with local employers saying, if you're looking for talent, you need to have a component of remote work in there," she said. "You're not going to want to say this is 100% in the office if you don't have to be."

DENSO offering incentives as manufacturing sector grows

The manufacturing sector has grown in Calhoun County during the pandemic, increasing by 15.6% between the second quarter of 2020 and the second quarter of 2021, according to data from the Upjohn Institute.

DENSO Manufacturing, a global Fortune 500 auto parts company headquartered in Japan, is Battle Creek's largest employer with about 2,900 workers at its thermal manufacturing facility in the Fort Custer Industrial Park. The company is holding weekly walk-in interviews and is offering substantial sign-on and commitment bonuses. Some positions are offering a bonus of up to $15,500, according to the company's website.

"In this competitive market, there are some obvious things we prioritize, like a safe work environment, good pay, benefits, training and room for growth," said Kevin Carson, president of DENSO's thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, in a written statement. "We try to go beyond that though, by delivering other unique advantages."

DENSO employee Van Ging works in the manufacturing area on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at DENSO’s thermal manufacturing facility in Battle Creek, Michigan.

DENSO offers onsite health care services and a pharmacy for its employees, as well as a credit union, recreation center, cafeteria and life coach.

"We’re always looking for good people, but currently our priority is recruiting production and skilled trade roles," Carson said. "We believe when employees know how much they are valued, they will continue to choose to work with us."

Nonprofits also impacted by labor shortage

Nonprofit organizations also are experiencing workforce shortages.

Charitable Union, a Battle Creek nonprofit that works to connect people with community resources and provide clothing, bedding and small household items at no charge, shifted its services curbside this week due to lack of staff.

There are 13 staff positions in total at the Charitable Union, according to CEO Teresa Allen. Between August and December, four of those positions were unfilled.

"This was the slowest I've ever seen applications coming in," Allen said. "I wondered is this a nonprofit issue? Is this a Charitable Union Issue? Shoot, is this a Teresa Allen issue?"

At one point last year, Allen said she was working with an employment agency to try to hire people but was still couldn't hire anyone.

CEO Teresa Allen smiles for a photograph on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021 at Charitable Union in Battle Creek, Michigan.

"It didn't pan out for me that they had anyone to come in because they were struggling to fill the manufacturing positions, which pay more and offer really nice benefits," she said.

In the last month, two of the open positions at the Charitable Union have been filled, but between quarantine protocols for COVID-19, medical procedures and child care needs, the staff is still stretched thin.

"Life is happening to the families that work here, but we're an essential service, and we can't just shut down," she said. "We've been running on fumes around here for so long, and I think it's starting to take a toll on us."

What lies ahead for 2022?

The pandemic has shifted people's priorities around work, Allen said.

"I've seen folks retire and leave the workforce more unexpectedly than anticipated, and I've seen a lot of people that are really focused on finding the right job," she said. "I don't see money as the primary factor because I'm seeing lots of great paying jobs out there that folks are leaving...People are making so many decisions...and we have to be reactive to that."

One critical issue Allen sees for the workforce in Battle Creek is child care support for working parents, especially with quarantine protocols during the pandemic.

"Hopefully, a lot of employers in our community are really focused on trying to be family-friendly," she said.

It's impossible to predict what lies ahead for employers in 2022, Beer said, but it's important for businesses to be willing to look at the labor market from new angles.

"There is definitely going to be a shift in how business is done," she said. "I wish I had a silver bullet to be able to pinpoint what the future holds and what it's going to look like, but unfortunately, we just don't know."

