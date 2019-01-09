Does Johnson Electric Holdings Limited’s (HKG:179) CEO Salary Reflect Performance?

In 1996 Patrick Wang was appointed CEO of Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (HKG:179). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. Third, we’ll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Patrick Wang’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Johnson Electric Holdings Limited has a market cap of HK$14b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of US$1.3m. (This is based on the year to 2017). We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$922k. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of US$1.0b to US$3.2b. The median total CEO compensation was US$473k.

Thus we can conclude that Patrick Wang receives more in total compensation than the median of a group of companies in the same market, and of similar size to Johnson Electric Holdings Limited. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean the pay is too high. We can better assess whether the pay is overly generous by looking into the underlying business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at Johnson Electric Holdings has changed over time.

Is Johnson Electric Holdings Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Johnson Electric Holdings Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 15% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 15%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business.

Has Johnson Electric Holdings Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total loss of 31% over three years, many shareholders in Johnson Electric Holdings Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably think the company shouldn’t be too generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary…

We examined the amount Johnson Electric Holdings Limited pays its CEO, and compared it to the amount paid by similar sized companies. Our data suggests that it pays above the median CEO pay within that group.

Importantly, though, the company has impressed with its earnings per share growth, over three years. Having said that, shareholders may be disappointed with the weak returns over the last three years. While EPS is positive, we’d say shareholders would want better returns before the CEO is paid much more. Whatever your view on compensation, you might want to check if insiders are buying or selling Johnson Electric Holdings shares (free trial).

