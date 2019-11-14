How Does Johnson Electric Holdings's (HKG:179) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, Johnson Electric Holdings (HKG:179) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 30% in the last thirty days. Unfortunately, the full year gain of 2.4% wasn't so sweet.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Johnson Electric Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 6.66 that sentiment around Johnson Electric Holdings isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see Johnson Electric Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (8.8) in the electrical industry classification.

SEHK:179 Price Estimation Relative to Market, November 14th 2019 More

This suggests that market participants think Johnson Electric Holdings will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

It's great to see that Johnson Electric Holdings grew EPS by 14% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 8.3%. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Johnson Electric Holdings's P/E?

Net debt totals 13% of Johnson Electric Holdings's market cap. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On Johnson Electric Holdings's P/E Ratio

Johnson Electric Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 6.7, which is below the HK market average of 10.3. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about Johnson Electric Holdings's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 5.1 to 6.7 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.