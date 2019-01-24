Does Johnson & Johnson's Grim Outlook Spell Trouble for Big Pharma Stocks?

Every January, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) executives share their expectations for the year ahead, and this year investors didn't like what they heard. The company isn't expecting much growth from its pharmaceutical segment in 2019, or next year.

Some of the competitive pricing pressures highlighted were pretty standard, but the old way of offsetting those losses by raising prices on other successful products isn't working anymore. Here's why we could hear similar concerns this earnings season from J&J's big pharma peers.

Why big pharma investors are nervous

In 2018, worldwide pharmaceutical segment sales grew 12.4% to $40.7 billion for J&J, but U.S. sales rose just 8.4% on year. That's not necessarily bad, but during the earnings call management startled investors by revealing that net prices in the U.S. dropped between 6% and 8% last year despite list prices that kept going up. The company didn't say net prices would fall again in 2019, but it didn't try to offer any assurances that they wouldn't.

Once insurers have treatment options to choose from, they like to demand huge rebates from drugmakers. In return, insurers make it easier for patients to access heavily rebated drugs, and drugmakers that refuse to play the rebate game lose market share.

This isn't the first time Johnson & Johnson has reported a net price decline. In 2017, net prices fell 4.6% despite an 8.5% list price increase. J&J isn't the only big pharma company to suffer. In 2010, the average discount applied to Merck & Co.'s (NYSE: MRK) product line was already at 27% of the list price. By 2017, that figure rose to 45%, and during the same year, Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) average discount climbed to 51% of list prices.

The practice has gotten so out of hand that the pharmaceutical industry actually supports a plan to lower drug prices by regulating rebate practices. The proposal doesn't seem to be going anywhere fast, which is why consensus estimates for J&J's pharmaceutical division suggest sales will rise just 2.9% in 2019, and another 4.8% in 2020.

What's at risk?

Analytics provider IQVIA noticed protected brand net prices grew by just 1.9% in 2017, but consumers saw list prices rise 6.9% on average. Johnson & Johnson's fourth-quarter results suggest the trend continued into 2018 and it's still getting worse.