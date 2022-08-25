Does K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We note that K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for K3 Business Technology Group

What Is K3 Business Technology Group's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at May 2022 K3 Business Technology Group had debt of UK£2.95m, up from UK£1.90m in one year. But on the other hand it also has UK£4.32m in cash, leading to a UK£1.37m net cash position.

A Look At K3 Business Technology Group's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that K3 Business Technology Group had liabilities of UK£16.0m due within 12 months and liabilities of UK£2.29m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£4.32m and UK£11.7m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total UK£2.23m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Story continues

Of course, K3 Business Technology Group has a market capitalization of UK£60.4m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. While it does have liabilities worth noting, K3 Business Technology Group also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since K3 Business Technology Group will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

In the last year K3 Business Technology Group had a loss before interest and tax, and actually shrunk its revenue by 9.5%, to UK£44m. We would much prefer see growth.

So How Risky Is K3 Business Technology Group?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that K3 Business Technology Group had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of UK£2.0m and booked a UK£6.7m accounting loss. Given it only has net cash of UK£1.37m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example K3 Business Technology Group has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here