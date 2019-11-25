Does K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price?

Anyone researching K3 Capital Group PLC (LON:K3C) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What we can learn from K3C's beta value

Given that it has a beta of 1.64, we can surmise that the K3 Capital Group share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that K3 Capital Group are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see K3 Capital Group's revenue and earnings in the image below.

How does K3C's size impact its beta?

With a market capitalisation of UK£60m, K3 Capital Group is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since K3 Capital Group tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether K3C is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as K3 Capital Group’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

