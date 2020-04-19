How Does Kaisa Prosperity Holdings's (HKG:2168) P/E Compare To Its Industry, After Its Big Share Price Gain?

Kaisa Prosperity Holdings (HKG:2168) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 32%, after some slippage. Zooming out, the annual gain of 158% knocks our socks off.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Kaisa Prosperity Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 21.13 that there is some investor optimism about Kaisa Prosperity Holdings. The image below shows that Kaisa Prosperity Holdings has a significantly higher P/E than the average (6.2) P/E for companies in the real estate industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Kaisa Prosperity Holdings shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Kaisa Prosperity Holdings's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 132% last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting Kaisa Prosperity Holdings's P/E?

Kaisa Prosperity Holdings has net cash of CN¥754m. This is fairly high at 22% of its market capitalization. That might mean balance sheet strength is important to the business, but should also help push the P/E a bit higher than it would otherwise be.

The Bottom Line On Kaisa Prosperity Holdings's P/E Ratio

Kaisa Prosperity Holdings's P/E is 21.1 which is above average (9.6) in its market. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings). What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Kaisa Prosperity Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 16.1 back then to 21.1 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.